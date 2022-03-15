Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal

A man who fell asleep in the vehicle he allegedly broke into was arrested in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services’ Romano Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that the man was found asleep in a vehicle in Kranpalm Close in Palmview.

“We were alerted by the resident, who noticed that his vehicle was broken into. The suspect was found asleep in the car after he allegedly attempted to steal valuables,” he said.