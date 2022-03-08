Teacher becomes ‘angel’ to destitute children
Caring Sydenham school owner has helped turn around many lives
A school owner in Sydenham is living up to her nickname of “Street Angel” as she takes in dozens of children each year, clothes them, feeds them and educates them for free.
The selfless acts of kindness by Marysia Potgieter, who owns the Bonzai School, has changed the lives of poor and vulnerable children, with many going on to further their studies and make a success of their lives...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.