NMU project part of an ‘African solution to the world’s problems’

US acting consul general to SA visits Missionvale Campus aquaponics facility

By Gillian McAinsh -

The US acting consul general to SA last week hailed an innovative aquaponics partnership when he visited Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale Campus.



Acting consul general Will Stevens was in the city to visit American firm Mondelēz, one of the world’s largest snacks companies, on Wednesday and also took the time to tour the aquaponics facility...