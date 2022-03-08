Cake treat identified as possible cause of illness at Erica Girls’ Primary

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Eastern Cape health department officials visited Erica Girls’ Primary School on Monday after dozens of violently ill pupils were rushed to hospital at the weekend for suspected food poisoning, seemingly from eating cake pops.



The children started vomiting profusely and had prolonged bouts of diarrhoea on Friday, shortly after eating the vanilla and chocolate treats sold at the school. ..