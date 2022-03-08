Cake treat identified as possible cause of illness at Erica Girls’ Primary
Eastern Cape health department officials visited Erica Girls’ Primary School on Monday after dozens of violently ill pupils were rushed to hospital at the weekend for suspected food poisoning, seemingly from eating cake pops.
The children started vomiting profusely and had prolonged bouts of diarrhoea on Friday, shortly after eating the vanilla and chocolate treats sold at the school. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.