Former Elephants player Lungisa makes mark in losing cause

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Though he was playing in a losing cause, former EP Elephants loose forward Anele Lungisa still managed to make his mark by scoring the only try of the match when his new team the Pumas were beaten 24-10 by the Sharks.



Lungisa was snapped up by the Pumas after he impressed for the Elephants during the Currie Cup First Division last season...