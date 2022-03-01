Nelson Mandela Bay talents tell African stories through opera
With its primary objective to tell African stories through opera, Nelson Mandela Bay’s newly formed Iphondo EC Opera Company will hold its official launch at the Savoy Theatre on Thursday.
The launch will be followed by a performance of the company’s first isiXhosa opera piece on Friday....
