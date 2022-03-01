Five face charges of murdering man and burning his body at St Georges Strand

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Lured to a house in Motherwell after being asked to deliver drugs, Mkhululi Dube could not have foreseen that he would later be assaulted, huddled into the boot of his own car and driven to St Georges Strand where his charred remains would be found four days later.



Five men stand accused of Dube’s murder and are expected to plead to the charges when they appear in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday...