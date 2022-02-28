WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators
Illegal drag racing: Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue, Durban. Vehicles crash ploughing into a crowd of spectators late last night. Three injured. Drag racing has been carrying on for years along this road. pic.twitter.com/5LiDj1Yc5d— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 27, 2022
Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
The incident happened late on Saturday night at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue.
In the chilling footage a car travelling at high speed smashes into another vehicle that is attempting to perform a 'doughnut' in the middle of the intersection.
Following the impact one of the vehicles ploughs into a large group of spectators gathered on the side of the road to watch the illegal street racing event.
KWAZULU-NATAL SPRINGFIELD PARK Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the intersection of Umgeni...Posted by Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd on Saturday, February 26, 2022
Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the incident where they discovered that two people had been injured – one critically so.
Both patients were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a hospital for further care.
According to well known anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, Durban's Umgeni Road is notorious for illegal drag racing activity and has been used by racers for many years.
Although no arrests have been made the SAPS is currently investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE