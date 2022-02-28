ANC latest to call for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war

The ANC has added its support for a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement attributed to ANC chairperson of the subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu, the party said it was deeply concerned about the rapid escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This week, Russia has been largely condemned by other nations after its invasion of Ukraine.

It has also faced sanctions from different nations including the US and Britain following the escalation of the conflict between the two nations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week also called for mediation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“The ANC is committed to the values of the UN for pursuance of peaceful and diplomatic resolution of conflict. The ANC therefore is quite firm in calling for commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"The ANC strongly believes that it must be the parties, who are directly involved in the conflict, that must not only commit but come to the negotiating table for resolution of such conflict.

“History is littered with wars that have been ended or even averted through negotiations. However the dismal failure of the UN cannot be swept under the carpet, more so that, when some world leaders are openly biased in their judgment,” said Zulu.

She said the ANC calls for progressives globally to ensure that any harm to civilians invites appropriate repercussions.

“Even at this hour of darkness, anguish, anxiety and uncertainty, the ANC is hopeful the parties directly embroiled in the conflict will ultimately conglomerate around a negotiating table for a lasting resolution,” said Zulu.

