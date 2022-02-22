‘It could have been worse’: Top cop testifies on July unrest in Gauteng

Former acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Thomas “Tommy” Mthombeni said the damage caused in the province during the riots and looting in July last year “could have been worse” were it not for the intervention of police.

“For Gauteng, we tried what we could under those circumstances. It could have been worse,” said Mthombeni.

He was testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission on Tuesday about efforts to get the province under control after the violent unrest, looting and loss of life that started in KwaZulu-Natal spread to Gauteng following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mthombeni, standing in for provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, who was on extended leave after medical procedures, explained how police tackled the situation.

He said there was collaboration between the community, taxi associations and private security companies to stop the unrest and looting.

The Tshwane Regional Mall, situated close to a hostel, was untouched, he said. At the WF Nkomo Mall, looters tried their luck but were quickly stopped, leading to minimal damage, said Mthombeni.