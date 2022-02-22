Fed-up pupils march to education department
They demand answers on why Gamble Street teacher shortage still not addressed
Gamble Street High School pupils hauled their peers from class on Monday to ensure everyone stood in solidarity with their plight.
Together they marched with parents to the district department of education to seek answers as to why their critical teacher shortage had seemingly not been addressed after an undertaking by the department to do so...
