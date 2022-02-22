Slain councillor received threatening phone calls

Angry residents claim warning to ANC committees that Booi was in danger were ignored

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

In the days leading up to his death, Kwazakhele Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi received several threatening phone calls from a private number.



Residents living in the ward warned the branch executive committee (BEC) and regional executive committee (REC) about the threats...