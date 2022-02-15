Sama distances itself from ‘hurtful’ remarks by chairperson on medical student admissions
The SA Medical Association (Sama) has apologised for remarks made by its chairperson about the admission of medical students.
Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said, during an interview on CapeTalk radio on January 26, that the admission process to medical schools was highly politicised.
Coetzee added that race played a significant role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, in many instances more than the applicant’s matric performance and that different criteria existed for different race groups with regard to admission requirements.
Sama said in a statement Coetzee had apologised unreservedly for any emotional hurt her statement might have caused and, after considerable deliberation, the Sama board had accepted her apology.
“The board acknowledges that Dr Coetzee’s interpretation of the admission requirements is incorrect, and that entrance processes for medical students are much more complex and thorough than what was stated in her opinion. The board is fully cognisant of the fact that the stringent entry requirements are meant to ensure the provision of only the highest quality medical professionals for the country.
“Sama further acknowledges that entrance to medical schools requires a high level of academic achievement across the board, and that all candidates selected for entry into medical school are chosen inter alia on merit and ability.”
The association said it appreciated the painful history of SA and empathised with the hurt and anger remarks by Coetzee might have caused to doctors and the general population.
“Sama, moreover, distances itself from the statement made by Dr Coetzee as it does not represent the ethos of the association and the democratic principles it stands for.”
TimesLIVE
