LISTEN | Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?

09 February 2022
Charles Liston,65 from Adcockvale Extension shows the dirty discoloured water flowing from his taps on Tuesday morning.
Image: Werner Hills

It's brown, has a pungent smell, but can you drink it?

Though the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality insists the water flowing from the city’s taps is safe for consumption, a water expert has warned against it. 

What is the cause of the discoloured water? 

In this week’s ‘Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann’, we delve into this issue.

