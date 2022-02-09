LISTEN | Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?
It's brown, has a pungent smell, but can you drink it?
Though the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality insists the water flowing from the city’s taps is safe for consumption, a water expert has warned against it.
What is the cause of the discoloured water?
In this week’s ‘Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann’, we delve into this issue.
