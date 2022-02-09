State says it has proved Bathabile Dlamini lied under oath

The state says it has proved that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is guilty of perjury.

Dlamini was charged with perjury after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2018 in the wake of an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payments debacle.

One of the issues the inquiry — headed by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe — probed was whether Dlamini had appointed work streams of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure Sassa could take over the payment of social grants from Cash Paymaster Services.

The ConCourt said the inquiry found that Dlamini appointed individuals to lead the parallel work streams and those individuals reported to her. The work streams were supposed to report to the Sassa executive committee, not to the minister.

Dlamini denied under oath during the inquiry that she appointed the work streams and that they reported to her.