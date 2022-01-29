SABC news chief’s firing points to ANC interference, say editors

The firing of SABC editor-in-chief Phathiswa Magopeni is a backwards move which points to “clear political influence from the ANC”, the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said on Saturday.

Magopeni’s dismissal on Friday followed a disciplinary hearing which found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

In a statement, Sanef said her firing happened before a panel adjudicated her grievances against SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe and chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

Magopeni alleged they had interfered in the editorial independence of the SABC by forcing her to set up interviews with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during last year’s municipal elections campaign.

“Magopeni confidently contends that her sacking is directly linked to her refusal to take instructions from her bosses,” said Sanef.

“This pattern needs to be condemned because it makes a mockery of labour laws and associated processes. It also leads to a mistrust of our public institutions and denies the state broadcaster their constitutionally protected freedom of media.

“An environment where people can be fired following political interference by the ANC-influenced elections campaign leads to self-censorship and restrains journalists and media workers from the freedom they need to do their job.”