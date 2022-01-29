Above-normal rainfall in mid-December, January: weather service

SA observed above normal rainfall over almost the entire country from mid-December last year.

The rain continued into the first 20 days of January over the larger part of the country, with the exception of most coastal regions.

“The wetter than normal summer rainfall season so far can mostly be ascribed to the presence of the La Niña event,” the SA Weather Service said. It said the event was predicted to weaken towards the end of summer.

The service said in the most recent set of seasonal rainfall predictions both locally and internationally, the expected rainfall over SA for the remainder of this summer indicates enhanced probabilities for below-normal rainfall over the summer rainfall region.

TimesLIVE