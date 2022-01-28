Swarm multiplier hits sweet spot
Garden Route Honey Producers is a business like no other in SA
A Gqeberha beekeeping team has perfected the delicate art of swarm multiplication — practised nowhere else in the country — and bzzzzness is booming.
Garden Route Honey Producers, based in Colleen Glen, produces 100% pure honey for a high-end retailer and offers basic and intermediary beekeeping classes in English and isiXhosa...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.