Baby Ithaly proves even the littlest of miracles take time
Even little miracles take time.
These are the words written on the wall in Room 6 of the Neonatal ICU ward at Life St George’s Hospital...
Even little miracles take time.
These are the words written on the wall in Room 6 of the Neonatal ICU ward at Life St George’s Hospital...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.