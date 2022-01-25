Six suspects arrested after failing to pay for fuel for stolen vehicle

Police have nabbed a group of men who fled a petrol station in a stolen vehicle after failing to pay for fuel at Dewetsdorp, Free State, over the weekend.

It is alleged that on Sunday evening, the group pulled into the filling station in a black Volkswagen microbus.

“The bank card was declined as they were making a payment for the fuel and they fled the scene.

“The police were called and, on arrival, initiated a preliminary investigation. The information led the police to Riverside where the vehicle was found abandoned.

“The police went searching for the suspects on foot. All six suspects, with ages ranging from 23 to 45 years, were arrested.”