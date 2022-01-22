Parole for Donovan Moodley 'would be an insult to justice'

“It would be an insult to justice for murderer Donovan Moodley to be released on parole,” is the recommendation of the Johannesburg Correctional Services Medium B Prison parole board after a marathon hearing on Friday.

Speaking after an intense session that lasted well over seven hours, the parents of murdered student Leigh Matthews — Rob and Sharon — were filled with joy when parole board chair Ronald Mashadzha told them it was his intention to let justice minister Ronald Lamola, who ultimately signs off on parole decisions, know that their daughter’s killer should remain behind bars.

Moodley is serving life for kidnapping and murdering Leigh in 2004. However, due to a change in the law that applies to lifers topped by credits he has earned for good behaviour, Moodley was entitled to make his bid for freedom — despite having served only 17 years.

“It’s been a tough day. They take away your phones, and you have to go through the process. But we were well treated, the chair and the board were gracious and helpful and supportive. But you still have to go through the ordeal,” said Rob Matthews at a quick post-hearing press briefing at the prison gate.

“Moodley had his chance to speak. But now 17 years later, he is still the same lying, conniving individual he always has been,” Matthews said, adding that though there were no relatives present to support Moodley at the hearing, he told the board that he did see them and they did come to visit.

“We were hoping for answers, but he still doesn’t want to come clean on what really happened,” said Matthews.

Moodley was found by the Johannesburg high court to have kidnapped Leigh, extorted R50,000 in ransom money from her father and then shot her dead with hollow point bullets. Though he has changed his story on several occasions, he still maintains that he shot Leigh and left her body where he killed her.

However, investigators proved that Moodley could not have acted alone, that he had accomplices and they had hidden Leigh’s body in a cold storage facility for 11 days before dumping her body in the veld in Walkerville where it was found by a grass cutter.