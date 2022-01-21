Police nab suspect, seize firearms on Kariega road

Swift reaction to information received resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of three stolen firearms by Gqeberha flying squad members on Thursday night.

In a report on Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 7pm on Thursday officers had spotted two suspicious vehicles; a white VW Polo and a white Ford Ranger, travelling on the M20 towards Kariega.

“After spotting the police vehicles, the Polo stopped and three males alighted and started shooting at the police.

“The members retaliated and the vehicles sped away before the suspects could get back into the vehicle.

“The three suspects started running into the bushes with the members hot on their heels.

“One suspect, aged 57, was apprehended, while the other two managed to escape in the bushes.

“Three 9mm pistols were recovered. The firearms were reported stolen early in January during a robbery in Motherwell.”

Naidu said the suspect had been detained on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

“Detectives will be probing possible links to other crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The hunt for the two other suspects is continuing.”

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the successful arrest and recovery.

“Police officers risk their lives daily to protect our communities and an attack on the police is an attack on the state and those responsible will be harshly dealt with.

“The confiscation of these firearms is an indication that the police are serious about clamping down on illegal firearms and we will continue to do so in our efforts to remove these firearms from circulation as they are being used to commit serious and violent crimes,” Kupiso said.

