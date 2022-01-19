Activist Martin cordons off ‘death trap’ classrooms at Gqeberha school

The new school year has kicked off but infrastructure challenges continue to plague pupils and teachers at Arcadia Senior Secondary School in Gqeberha’s northern areas.

So dire is the situation at the Bethelsdorp school that community leader Christian Martin took it upon himself on Wednesday to cordon off 13 classrooms which he described as death traps.

“This is a disaster school.

“Funds [from the education department and treasury] should be made available immediately to fix this building,” he said.