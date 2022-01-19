WATCH | Oskido suggests AKA influenced DJ Zinhle‘s ‘love for makeup’
Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and legendary DJ Oskido shared his thoughts on DJ Zinhle's physical appearance transition in the entertainment industry.
In a recent interview on MacG, Oskido recalled how Zinhle was a “tomboy” of sorts when they first met. He said he noticed she started wearing makeup and doing more girlie things around the time he heard rumours of her dating her baby daddy, rapper AKA.
"[DJ Zinhle] became this huge brand. Still like that with her tracksuits, no makeup. I don't know what happened. Suddenly she started wearing lipstick, makeup, weaves, baby hair. She had her own look before. Then I heart these rumours about AKA, but now I see because these Instagram things are popping,” he said.
Watch the full interview:
DJ Zinhle has certainly grown into having a more feminine look as she matured in the industry.
While she's as pretty as can be, she's more than her aesthetic and is one of the few female celebrities in SA who has managed to monetise her aesthetic. She ventured into the beauty industry with her hairline range Hair Majesty and also has an accessory range called Era By DJ Zinhle.
This in addition to other businesses in the beverage and furniture industries.
DJ Zinhle is a mother of two and is on a journey to build a legacy for her children.
“The word ‘perseverance’ is definitely one which I have found myself become more familiar with over the years. Giving up is not an option. We just have to keep going.” she wrote on Twitter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.