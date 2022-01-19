WATCH | Oskido suggests AKA influenced DJ Zinhle‘s ‘love for makeup’

DJ Zinhle has certainly grown into having a more feminine look as she matured in the industry.

While she's as pretty as can be, she's more than her aesthetic and is one of the few female celebrities in SA who has managed to monetise her aesthetic. She ventured into the beauty industry with her hairline range Hair Majesty and also has an accessory range called Era By DJ Zinhle.

This in addition to other businesses in the beverage and furniture industries.

DJ Zinhle is a mother of two and is on a journey to build a legacy for her children.

“The word ‘perseverance’ is definitely one which I have found myself become more familiar with over the years. Giving up is not an option. We just have to keep going.” she wrote on Twitter.