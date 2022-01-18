News

Bring Nelson Mandela Bay library thugs to book

Inadequate municipal security blamed after closed Motherwell facility trashed

By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 January 2022

Broken book shelves, shards of glass scattered everywhere, water pipes ripped off and not a single electrical connection spared. 

That is the shocking state of the Motherwell library in Ngqokweni Street after vandals tore it to pieces in the latest such attack on a Nelson Mandela Bay public library...

