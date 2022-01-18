Bring Nelson Mandela Bay library thugs to book
Inadequate municipal security blamed after closed Motherwell facility trashed
Broken book shelves, shards of glass scattered everywhere, water pipes ripped off and not a single electrical connection spared.
That is the shocking state of the Motherwell library in Ngqokweni Street after vandals tore it to pieces in the latest such attack on a Nelson Mandela Bay public library...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.