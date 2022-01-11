Nelson Mandela Bay welcomes first cruise liner since start of pandemic
There was great excitement and fanfare on Tuesday as Nelson Mandela Bay welcomed its first cruise liner since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bay is now set to receive more tourists at the Port of Port Elizabeth with the docking of cruise liner MSC Orchestra, which has more than 900 crew and nearly 1,000 passengers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.