Nelson Mandela Bay councillor trades politics for gardening

Helga van Staaden lost election race but her green fingers are in demand

By Roslyn Baatjies -

When former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Helga van Staaden fell out of the political race, she turned her attention to gardening — and now her green fingers are in demand.



When you see Van Staaden, from Bethelsdorp, driving around in her white bakkie loaded with seedlings, plants and water from Van der Kemps Kloof, she is probably on her way to work in someone’s garden...