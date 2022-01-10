These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December

New-vehicle sales took a 3.5% dive in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, dropping from 37,250 to 35,948 units.

Passenger cars were up 1.7% year on year but light commercial vehicles declined 16.6%.

Toyota held on to its market leadership and sold nearly double the number of new vehicles (9,580) as its closest rival, Volkswagen (5,131) during the month. Hyundai was third on 2,892 units, ahead of Nissan (2,417), Ford (2,181), Suzuki (2,102), Kia (1,862), Renault (1,758), Isuzu (1,481) and Haval (1,453).

The Toyota Hilux took its regular slot at the top of December’s sales charts ahead of the VW Polo Vivo, with the newly launched Toyota Corolla Cross in third place. The ever-popular VW Polo dropped down to 16th place due to the imminent arrival of the facelifted version.

Top 30 selling new vehicles — December 2021