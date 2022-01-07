News

WATCH | ConCourt hammer attack suspect is a convicted murderer

Alex Patrick
Reporter
07 January 2022
Paul Makaula was out on parole at the time of the hammer attack on the windows of the Constitutional Court.
Image: Alex Patrick

The man arrested for breaking the windows at the Constitutional Court with a hammer on Wednesday was a parolee with a 2010 murder conviction.

Paul Makaula, 36, was remanded in custody by the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Friday.

The case was postponed to March 25.

Damages to the court building were estimated at R50,000.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday that police were called in the morning after a man was found breaking the windows.

When officers arrived, the man was still busy with his attack. Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing the windows until police fired a warning shot.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

