News

Three suspects bust on weapons charges on Garden Route

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
07 January 2022

Three men have been arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in two unrelated incidents along the Garden Route this week.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said continued strategic deployment of resources and heightened police visibility along entry and exit routes in the Western Cape were yielding results...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...

Most Read