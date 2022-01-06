Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe getting a private lawyer, saying this removed him from state legal aid where there was a risk of a confession.

Mafe was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fire that ravaged parliament.

He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he was represented by attorney Luvuyo Godla on a pro bono basis. His case was postponed to January 11 for further investigation.

He faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act.

Madonsela questioned Mafe's ability to arrange a private lawyer so quickly.

“I’ve been wondering how it was possible to quickly arrange a private lawyer for the homeless Zandile Mafe, thus removing him from state legal aid where there was risk of a confession,” she said.

“I’m curious what those who are 100% sure he is innocent know that we do not know.”

Madonsela suggested the fire at parliament seemed strategic and needed urgent attention.

“These fires — too many of them in strategic places — an uncomfortable coincidence that needs urgent attention,” she said.