Sad end to search for Daisy the pug

By Simtembile Mgidi -

When an elderly dog went missing in Lorraine recently, her distraught owners were taken aback when dozens of people started sharing their Facebook post — and then contributed R4,000 for a reward.



Unfortunately, on Wednesday night, Daisy the pug was found to have drowned in a stream near her home, and while the family are devastated, they are comforted by just how kind the community around them turned out to be...