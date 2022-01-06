News

Sad end to search for Daisy the pug

By Simtembile Mgidi - 06 January 2022

When an elderly dog went missing in Lorraine recently, her distraught owners were taken aback when dozens of people started sharing their Facebook post — and then contributed R4,000 for a reward.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday night, Daisy the pug was found to have drowned in a stream near her home, and while the family are devastated, they are comforted by just how kind the community around them turned out to be...

