Sad end to search for Daisy the pug
When an elderly dog went missing in Lorraine recently, her distraught owners were taken aback when dozens of people started sharing their Facebook post — and then contributed R4,000 for a reward.
Unfortunately, on Wednesday night, Daisy the pug was found to have drowned in a stream near her home, and while the family are devastated, they are comforted by just how kind the community around them turned out to be...
