Spears and knives out in bitter homeowner war
Dispute between neighbours over boundary wall turns violent in Kwazakhele
There was no love lost between two Gqeberha neighbours when a fight over a boundary wall landed one homeowner in hospital and the children of the other facing attempted murder charges.
The alleged attackers appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on bail...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.