Police appeal for help in tracing missing man

Gqeberha police are trying to find a 38-year-old New Brighton man who has been missing since December.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Luvuyo Futshane had last been seen on December 4 when he left his home in Diniso Street, New Brighton, to help erect an initiate bush dwelling in KwaMagxaki.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Futshane should contact Captain Msekeli Dangezele on 082-303-1029 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

