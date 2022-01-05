News

Police appeal for help in tracing missing man

By Devon Koen - 05 January 2022
New Brighton resident Luvuyo Futshane, 38, has been missing since December 4
WHEREABOUTS UNKOWN: New Brighton resident Luvuyo Futshane, 38, has been missing since December 4
Gqeberha police are trying to find a 38-year-old New Brighton man who has been missing since December.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Luvuyo Futshane had last been seen on December 4 when he left his home in Diniso Street, New Brighton,  to help erect an initiate bush dwelling in KwaMagxaki.

Anyone with information that could help police  locate Futshane should contact Captain Msekeli Dangezele on 082-303-1029 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

