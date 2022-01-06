Lonely festive season in isolation for many as Covid-19 grips

Plans for celebrations thwarted by need to isolate

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



What is normally a time of jubilation and family reunions turned out to be lonely — and even scary — for some Bay residents who spent either Christmas, New Year’s or both isolated from their loved ones due to Covid-19.



Some spent the time all alone, while others who were enclosed with their partners or immediate family tried their best to make the most of it. ..