Bubbly Cookhouse ‘makhulu’ turns 100

All Evilina Mxuku wants for her birthday is a new bed, and lots of well-deserved rest

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Believed to be the oldest person in the small Eastern Cape town of Cookhouse, a great grandmother celebrates her 100th birthday on Thursday.



And all Evilina Mxuku wants for her centenarian milestone is a new bed...