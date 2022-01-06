Little ‘Ruru’ shows dad who’s boss with colourful pottery

Father and daughter team up in business and share quality time together

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

A skill acquired from working at a pottery shop is now a favourite pastime for a Gqeberha dad and his five-year-old daughter — and it puts food on the table for the Walmer township family.



Bay residents may often see little Rutendo “Ruru” and her father, John Matiza, in 17th Avenue, Walmer, along the William Moffett Expressway, selling his beautifully crafted pots, but little do they know that Ruru is actually the boss...