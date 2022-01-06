Little ‘Ruru’ shows dad who’s boss with colourful pottery
Father and daughter team up in business and share quality time together
A skill acquired from working at a pottery shop is now a favourite pastime for a Gqeberha dad and his five-year-old daughter — and it puts food on the table for the Walmer township family.
Bay residents may often see little Rutendo “Ruru” and her father, John Matiza, in 17th Avenue, Walmer, along the William Moffett Expressway, selling his beautifully crafted pots, but little do they know that Ruru is actually the boss...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.