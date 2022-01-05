South African Breweries may require staff to have Covid-19 vaccines

South African Breweries (SAB), part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, said on Tuesday it was looking at making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff across its operations.

It is the latest company in South Africa to consider such a move. Firms including telecoms provider MTN Group, insurers Discovery and Old Mutual, and Dis-Chem Pharmacies have already said they would require employees to have Covid-19 shots, potentially opening themselves up to legal challenges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also said in November the government was considering making Covid-19 shots compulsory for citizens to access certain places and activities.