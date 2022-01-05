News

Reaching New Year’s goals the healthy way

Changing your diet and then finding a good exercise instructor can work wonders, says fitness and health expert Darushka Williams

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
05 January 2022

Serious about achieving your body and fitness goals in the new year?

Then Gqeberha fitness instructor Darushka Williams knows all about changing one’s lifestyle for the better, and maintaining her fitness goals against all odds...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read