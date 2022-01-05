How the Guptas used a newspaper to capture the state

Manyi was brought in as director-general (DG) and CEO of the GCIS in 2011 to facilitate the diversion of public funds to the newly established Gupta-owned newspaper, the commission has found.

It found Manyi was brought into the GCIS after its former DG Themba Maseko refused to bow to pressure from the Gupta family to divert its entire R600m advertising budget to their newspaper.

Under Manyi, a significant portion of the advertising budget was diverted to the Gupta-owned newspaper despite it not having a clear readership. This was done at the expense of taxpayers and to the benefit of the Guptas.

The report lays bare how the Gupta family, with the assistance of Zuma, captured critical state-owned entities.

“TNA serves as an example of the way in which state capture took hold in SA. It shows the extent of the Guptas’ influence in the public sector as well as the Guptas’ strategy to replace officials who were not compliant with their looting scheme,” the report reads.

The removal of Maseko from the GCIS became one of the first acts “of state capture by the Guptas”, the commission found.

“The influence they exerted over former president Zuma was considerable. They managed to ensure that a well-performing and principled public servant was removed at lightning speed when he refused to accede to their demands to divert millions of rand of public money to enrich their media business.

“Former president Zuma replaced Mr Maseko with a facilitator, in the form of Mr Mzwanele Manyi. During Mr Manyi’s term as DG of GCIS, millions of rand were spent on TNA in circumstances where there was no credible readership information nor certified circulation figures for the newspaper. It is inconceivable this would have been allowed to occur if Mr Maseko had remained at the helm of the GCIS.”

The removal of Maseko from the GCIS came at a great cost to the country, the commission found, and had he not been removed the government entity could have resisted the capture.