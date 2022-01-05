Double whammy for ‘state capture enabler’ Mzwanele Manyi

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and former Government Communications Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi will have his hands full defending himself and his employer against the state capture inquiry findings.

Manyi, in his personal capacity, was found to have been an “enabler” of state capture during his time as GCIS boss, when he dished out millions of rand worth of advertising to the Gupta-owned The New Age (TNA) newspaper.

Part one of the inquiry’s report released on Tuesday night also named the Jacob Zuma Foundation in potential money-laundering activities with monies moved between it and then SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s business associates and son Thalente.

As if Manyi’s already full plate, as both Zuma Foundation spokesperson and political party ATM head of policy, is not enough, he also faces skeletons from a decade ago when he was making it rain millions for the controversial Gupta family.