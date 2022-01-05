‘Capturing the state capturers’ or ‘a dog’s breakfast?’ — Mzansi weighs in on state capture report

The handing over of the first part of the state capture inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday has been met with mixed reaction online from politicians and citizens.

Acting chief justice and chairperson of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo gave Ramaphosa part 1 of the three-part report, which has since been made public.

This comes after four years of gathering evidence of state capture, including at the state-owned SA Revenue Service (Sars), Eskom and SAA, among others.

Some described the release of the report as a defining moment in SA’s history and a step forward in the quest to tackle corruption, while others claimed it was full of bias.

Former President Jacob Zuma and former Sars boss Tom Moyane are among the individuals implicated in the report. It alleged the pair played a critical role in collapsing the tax authority.