WATCH | Video of Malema calling for parliament to be sold resurfaces

A 2019 video of EFF leader Julius Malema calling for the National Assembly building in Cape Town to be sold and for parliament to be moved to Pretoria has resurfaced and is making waves on social media.

The video comes days after parliamentary buildings were damaged by fire.

In the video, Malema can be seen telling community members in Akasia, Pretoria, that parliament should relocate to Pretoria because ministers’ offices are based in the city and not Cape Town.

“That’s what other countries are doing. Both administration and legislator are in the same city. In that way you save resources,” Malema said at the time.

“We [must] sell that parliament, take the proceeds from the sale of that parliament and build a proper parliament.”