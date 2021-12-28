‘He’s blind and deaf’: Boxing Day miracle for family’s pets saved from house fire

Paramedic Caitlinn Kruger was on her way home with a friend after getting a haircut on Sunday when she saw black smoke rolling above the northern Johannesburg suburb of Fourways.

“From the black smoke we knew it was a house on fire,” she told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Kruger immediately notified the control room at Emer-G-Med, her employer, before going to see what help she could render while emergency services were on the way.

She arrived to find the brick house “fully in flames”" with the shocked family — a woman and her three children — standing outside.

While she was making sure they were unhurt, the woman told Kruger one of their two dogs was still in the house.

“They thought he had already burnt,” she said, adding she decided to check.

“The front door was engulfed in flames but there was a window next to it which I broke. At that moment I saw the dog walk past.”

The family shouted that the dog was blind and deaf and would not respond to her.

All the windows were covered with burglar bars, preventing access. Fortunately, there was a sliding door at the rear of the L-shaped house which was unlocked.

“That side was not on fire but it was full of smoke,” said Kruger.