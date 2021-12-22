Kleinskool fire station a major hazard

Problems at dilapidated building range from no siren and faulty emergency doors to an outdated computer

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Firefighters at the Kleinskool fire department have to respond to life-threatening situations in the metro, yet the siren which is supposed to alert them to these emergencies is not working.



The siren is just one of a myriad of issues plaguing the fire station which range from a leaking roof to the only computer at the station being unable to upload reports as the system is so outdated...