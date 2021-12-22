New hope for Kleinskool couple

Pitiful shack to be replaced by temporary structure after community rallies around

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

After 52 years of living in a single room shack, with only a bed, using a bucket toilet and cooking outside, a Gqeberha couple will finally receive some semblance of home through the assistance of community role players.



Sinah Elliot, 71, and her husband Yusuf, 78, watched as their Kleinskool shack was demolished on Tuesday and work began on setting up their temporary structure just in time for Christmas...