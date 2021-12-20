WATCH LIVE | Bail ruling expected in Babita Deokaran murder case
A bail ruling is expected on Monday in the case of six men accused of murdering Gauteng department of health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
The six suspects are in custody, while the mastermind remains at large.
Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.