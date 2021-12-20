Joburg writer stripped of passport and quarantined in Kenya

A Johannesburg-based writer has lambasted the Kenyan government for confiscating her passport at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This after officials advised Janine Jellars she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Jellars said she had three negative results before she travelled. She said she was on the 12.10pm flight from Johannesburg on Sunday. It was delayed by an hour and she eventually landed at 6.30pm. She was forced to hand over her passport after a process she described as an “exhausting mess”.

“We were ushered to an area to do rapid testing [at JKIA] and at around 7.30pm I tested positive,” she said.

“This experience has been upsetting due to the lack of clarity and clear processes from the Kenyan officials. According to them, I had a positive rapid test, but they did not do anything to isolate me or other travellers who had potentially tested positive. We were in close contact with many officials and fellow travellers in transit through the airport.