NSRI safety tips for beachgoers and seafarers

Taking proper precautions can help to prevent tragedies over festive season

Rip currents, spring tides and drinking on the beach are just some of the dangers sea rescue officials have warned the public about as holidaymakers flood to the coast, rivers and dams to enjoy the festive season.



The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to all bathers, boaters and fishermen to take care and adhere to the necessary precautions, especially along the coast, as sea conditions could be unpredictable over the next few days, and throughout the holidays...