Motorists beware, new cadet traffic cops will be out in force

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



With a cohort of close to 100 newly graduated traffic officers, residents of Gqeberha will have to think twice before disobeying the rules of the road this festive season.



The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s portfolio for safety and security recently employed a total of 97 traffic cadets to boost law enforcement in the Bay...